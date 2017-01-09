Jan 9 Shoe Carnival Inc -

* Shoe Carnival updates full fiscal year 2016 financial guidance

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.38

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.0 billion to $1.003 billion

* Expects comparable store sales to increase slightly for full fiscal year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $983.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: