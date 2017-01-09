BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Boot Barn Holdings Inc -
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc announces preliminary Q3 results and participation in the ICR conference 2017
* Quarterly preliminary consolidated same store sales increased approximately 0.2%
* Q3 sales $199 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd