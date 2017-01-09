Jan 9 Boot Barn Holdings Inc -

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc announces preliminary Q3 results and participation in the ICR conference 2017

* Quarterly preliminary consolidated same store sales increased approximately 0.2%

* Q3 sales $199 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S