BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Del Taco Restaurants Inc :
* Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. announces preliminary unaudited fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 sales results
* Q4 revenue $150.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.3 million
* Sees q4 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 5.5%
* Sees Q4 company-owned comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 5.3%
* Q4 revenue view $149.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd