BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 WD-40 Co :
* Wd-40 company reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.64 to $3.71
* Sees fy 2017 sales $395 million to $404 million
* Wd-40 co - total net sales for q1 were $89.2 million, a decrease of 4 percent compared to prior year fiscal quarter
* Wd-40 co sees gross margin percentage for full year is expected to be near 56 percent
* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of net sales growth of between 4 and 6 percent
* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of diluted earnings per share to be between $3.64 and $3.71
* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of net sales between $395 million and $404 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $397.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd