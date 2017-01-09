BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Widepoint Corp :
* Jeffrey O. Nyweide named as CEO and president of Widepoint Corporation
* Steve Komar will assume role of executive chairman, continuing to serve as a member of Widepoint's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd