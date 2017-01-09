Jan 9 Icon Plc :

* Icon issues financial guidance for full year 2017

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.00 to $5.20

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 2 to 5 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion

* Co confirmed its current guidance, of 2016 earnings in range of $4.60 - $4.80 and 2016 revenue in range of $1,665 - $1,680 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.15, revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.71, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: