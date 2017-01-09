BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Vince Holding Corp :
* Vince Holding Corp. Provides update on full year outlook
* Vince Holding - sales and EPS results for FY are now expected to come in at or below low end of company's previously stated guidance as of December 8
* Vince Holding -lowered outlook due to anticipated shift in timing of larger than planned portion of spring collection shipments from late Jan. to early feb
* Vince holding corp says lowered outlook also due to softer than expected sales performance during holiday season
* Vince holding corp says "sales for holiday season were softer than we anticipated" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd