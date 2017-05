Jan 9 Fluidigm Corp :

* Fluidigm announces preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016

* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $24.7 million to $25.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $104.1 million to $104.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $26.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $105.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S