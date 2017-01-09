BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Voxx International Corp :
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 third quarter and nine-month financial results
* Q3 sales rose 3.3 percent to $198.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Voxx International Corp - sales through first nine-months are up modestly and we expect to show year-over-year improvements in our fiscal Q4 as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd