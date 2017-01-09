BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Jan 9 City Office Reit Inc :
* City Office Reit, Inc announces public offering of common stock
* Says offering 4.00 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday: