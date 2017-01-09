Jan 9 Mimedx Group Inc :

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20

* Q4 revenue $71.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $70.7 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $302 million to $307 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $69.5 million to $72.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 32 percent

* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 29 to 35 percent

* Mimedx group inc says gross profit margins for 2017 expected to be in range of 86% to 88%

* Mimedx Group Inc - mimedx reiterated its full year 2017 guidance