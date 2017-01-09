BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Cray Inc :
* Cray announces selected preliminary 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $630 million
* Cray Inc - "for 2017, while a wide range of results remains possible, company currently believes it will be difficult to grow over 2016"
* Cray Inc - company expects to be profitable on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis for 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $633.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd