Jan 9 A Schulman Inc :

* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 sales $600 million versus i/b/e/s view $621.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.08 to $2.18

* Sees fy 2017 sales $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion

* A schulman inc - "as we look forward to remainder of year, we expect continued challenges to our top-line growth"

* A schulman inc says " further, if dollar remains strong against world currencies, we will see additional pressure"