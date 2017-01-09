Jan 9 Rocket Fuel Inc :

* Rocket Fuel continues shift to platform business with restructuring initiative

* Rocket Fuel - further organizing its operations around two core offerings - predictive marketing platform solutions and media services

* Rocket Fuel Inc says guidance for q4 remains unchanged

* Rocket fuel inc reorganization will also result in elimination of 93 services and administrative positions, representing 11 percent of employee base

* Rocket Fuel Inc says anticipates that reorganization will reduce operating expenses by approximately $20 million annually