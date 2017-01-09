BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 Organigram Holdings Inc -
* Organigram announces update on product recall
* Has expanded its product recall announced on December 30, 2016 to include additional product lots manufactured during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd