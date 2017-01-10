BRIEF-Aldridge Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Aldridge reports Q1 2017 financial results and provides a corporate update
Jan 10 Rent-a-center Inc :
* Rent-A-Center, Inc announces management transition
* Says Mark E. Speese appointed interim CEO
* Announced resignation of Robert D. Davis as chief executive officer and director effective immediately
* Says board of directors announced that it will conduct a search process to find a highly qualified candidate for CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share