BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $500 mln senior notes offering
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering
Jan 10 Chemours Co
* Chemours announces intent to sell historic Dupont building to the Buccini/Pollin group, and permanently locate its global headquarters in downtown Wilmington, Delaware
* Chemours-Chemours to lease back office space as long-term tenant, thereby keeping its global headquarters,nearly 700 employees in downtown Wilmington Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 A former managing director at broker-dealer Sterne Agee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bribing a former portfolio manager at New York state's retirement fund in exchange for tens of millions of dollars' worth of business, federal prosecutors said.