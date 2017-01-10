Jan 10 Express Inc :
* Express Inc provides business update, reaffirms EPS
guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 in advance of
the 19th annual ICR conference
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30
* Express Inc sees Q4 comparable sales are currently
expected to be negative 13pct
* FY comparable sales are expected to be negative 9pct
* Express Inc sees full year adjusted net income is expected
to be in range of $62 to $65 million, or $0.78 to $0.82 per
diluted share
* Express Inc sees full year net income is expected to be in
range of $55 to $58 million, or $0.70 to $0.74 per diluted share
* "our store performance continues to be impacted by
challenging mall traffic trends and a more promotional retail
environment"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
