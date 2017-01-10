BRIEF-HIT Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
Jan 10 Pixelworks Inc
* Pixelworks announces preliminary fourth quarter financial results
* Sees Q4 revenue about $16 million
* Expects to report Q4 profit on fully diluted GAAP basis, compared to previous guidance of loss of $0.06 per share to breakeven
* Anticipates quarter-end cash balance of about $19.6 million, net of any borrowing, which is about $3 million greater than at end of Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance