BRIEF-HIT Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
Jan 10 Morneau Shepell Inc
* Morneau Shepell further solidifies its EFAP leadership position with acquisition of Longpré
* Morneau Shepell Inc - acquisition represents less than one per cent of Morneau Shepell's revenue
* Morneau Shepell Inc - acquisition not expected to have a material impact on company's financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance