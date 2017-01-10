BRIEF-HIT Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
Jan 10 Nabors Industries Ltd -
* Nabors prices $500,000,000 in exchangeable senior unsecured debt offering
* Priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0.75% exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2024
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per year until maturity
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to prepay remaining balance of NII's unsecured term loan, which matures in 2020
* Net proceeds from offering will also be used to pay cost of capped call transaction entered with respect to Nabors' common shares
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance