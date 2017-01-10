BRIEF-HIT Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
Jan 10 WNS (Holdings) Ltd
* WNS to acquire Denali Sourcing Services
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - Cash consideration for transaction is $40.0 million plus adjustments for cash and working capital
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - WNS intends to fund consideration primarily with long-term debt
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - Acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $3 million in revenue for WNS in fiscal year ending March 31, 2017
* WNS (Holdings) - Acquisition is expected to contribute about $3 million in revenue for WNS in fiscal year ending march 31, and to be accretive to fiscal 2017 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance