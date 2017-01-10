Jan 10 Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Ascena Retail Group announces holiday sales, and provides fiscal Q2 and full year 2017 guidance update

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 to $0.11 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42

* For combined November / December fiscal periods, consolidated comparable sales were down 4.4%

* Says holiday period comparable sales for total Ascena down 3.1%

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - Are positioning full year outlook assuming that trend experienced through holiday continues

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $6.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S