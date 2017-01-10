BRIEF-HIT Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
Jan 10 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena Retail Group announces holiday sales, and provides fiscal Q2 and full year 2017 guidance update
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 to $0.11 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42
* For combined November / December fiscal periods, consolidated comparable sales were down 4.4%
* Says holiday period comparable sales for total Ascena down 3.1%
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - Are positioning full year outlook assuming that trend experienced through holiday continues
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $6.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance