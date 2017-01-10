Jan 10 Orthofix International Nv

* Orthofix announces preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and full year net sales results

* Sees FY 2017 sales $407 million to $411 million

* Q4 sales $109 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.7 million

* Expects full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA margins to be generally consistent with 2016.