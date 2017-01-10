Jan 10 Dexcom Inc
* Dexcom reports record preliminary, unaudited revenue for
the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 and provides initial
2017 outlook
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $710 million to $740 million
* Q4 revenue $168 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 42 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million
* Gross margin is expected to range from 67 pct to 70 pct
for 2017
* 2017 operating expenses are anticipated to increase by
approximately 20 pct to 25 pct over 2016
* At end of 2017, company is targeting a patient base of
270,000 worldwide
