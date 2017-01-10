Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Jan 10 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) announces public offering of Class A common stock
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - Has commenced a public offering of 4 million shares of its Class A common stock
* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc - Intends to use net proceeds of offering for future multifamily acquisitions and investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
CARACAS, May 30 Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.