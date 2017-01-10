Jan 10 Limoneira Co -

* Limoneira Company announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.42

* Q4 revenue rose 37 percent to $19.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $14.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects operating income for fiscal year 2017 to be approximately $11.4 million to $11.9 million

* Fiscal year ending october 31, 2017 expects to sell between 3.1 million and 3.5 million cartons of fresh lemons at average price of about $23.00 per carton

* For fiscal year ending Oct 31, 2017, co expects to sell approximately 8.5 million to 9.0 million pounds of avocados at approximately $0.80 per pound

* Limoneira Co says expects operating income for fiscal year 2017 to be approximately $11.4 million to $11.9 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: