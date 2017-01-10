Jan 10 EXFO Inc :
* EXFO reports first-quarter results for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 sales $61.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $58 million to $63 million
* EXFO Inc qtrly bookings rise 12.6% year-over-year to
us$65.9 million
* EXFO Inc says remain fully confident about achieving our
adjusted ebitda goal of us$26 million in 2017
* For q2 2017, IFRS net results are expected to range
between a loss of us$0.01 per share and earnings of us$0.03 per
share
* Q2 revenue view $58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
