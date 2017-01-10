BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 10 Uniserve Communications Corp -
* Uniserve announces new VP of Technology, new CFO
* Iain Gordon CMA, will be new chief financial officer of company
* Uniserve Communications Corp says Albert Lim will be stepping down for, company as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd