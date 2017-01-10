Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Jan 10 Shore Bancshares Inc -
* Shore United Bank expands Maryland operations with acquisition of three branches in the greater baltimore metro areas of Elkridge, owings mills and Arbutus from Northwest Bank
* Excluding estimated transaction expenses, transaction anticipated to generate pre-tax income of about $1.7 million and $2.5 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively
* Shore bancshares inc says upon completion of transaction, shore bancshares, inc. Is expected to have approximately $1.35 billion in total assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
CARACAS, May 30 Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.