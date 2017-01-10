BRIEF-PBS Finanse Q1 net loss shrinks to 222,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 222,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 418,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 10 Cohen & Steers Inc -
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management December 31, 2016
* Preliminary assets under management of $57.2 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of $0.7 billion from November 30, 2016
* Cohen & Steers Inc says total net inflows of $291 million billion as of december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
