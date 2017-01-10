Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Jan 10 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc
* Nationstar announces $100 million share repurchase program
* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc - Approved repurchase of up to $100 million of company's common stock through December 31, 2017
* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc says company intends to finance share repurchase program through cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
CARACAS, May 30 Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.