US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 11 Tenneco Inc :
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 5 percent
* Tenneco Inc - in 2018 and 2019, tenneco expects continued revenue growth, outpacing industry production by 3 to 5 percentage points each year
* Tenneco Inc - expects to outpace light vehicle industry production by 4 percentage points in 2017
* Tenneco Inc - in total, tenneco expects year-over-year revenue growth of 5% in 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $8.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")