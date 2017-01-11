Jan 11 Magna International Inc
* Magna announces outlook
* Expects continued sales growth - over $43 billion in total
sales by 2019
* Expects continued sales growth of over $43 billion in
total sales by 2019
* Sees 2017 capital spending approximately $2 billion
* Sees 2017 total production sales $30.4 - $31.7 billion
* Sees 2019 total production sales $34.1 - $36.0 billion
* Sees 2017 total sales $36.0 - $37.7 billion
* FY2017 revenue view $37.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "As we look forward over next three years, we expect our
sales to continue to outpace industry production"
* Sees 2019 total sales $43.5 - $46.2 billion
