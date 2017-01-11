Jan 11 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
* MSC reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.86 to $0.90
* Q1 sales $686.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $684.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.95
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $688 million to $701 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $677.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - at midpoint, average daily
sales for Q2 are expected to increase roughly 1.5%, as compared
to last year's Q2
* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - in December saw greater
spending on categories "that are indicative of customer
optimism"
