Jan 11 Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden Star achieves 2016 production guidance and provides guidance for 2017

* Sees 2017 gold production of 255,000-280,000 ounces

* Golden Star expects gold production to be weighted towards second half of year

* Anticipates that its cash operating cost per ounce and AISC per ounce will be higher during first half of 2017

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures $58.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: