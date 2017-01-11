BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie Seine summoned to appear before the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Rouen
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
Jan 11 Howard Hughes Corp :
* The Howard Hughes Corporation acquires two downtown Columbia office buildings - further positioning the company's holdings for additional redevelopment
* Howard hughes corp - purchase of acb for $16.5 million
* Howard hughes corp - purchase price of one mall north is $22.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte