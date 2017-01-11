BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint proposes issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes
* Proposed issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 by Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 11 (Reuters) -
* Canada Pension Plan Investment board to acquire an approximate 48 pct stake in Globallogic From Apax Funds
* Apax Funds will retain an equal stake to CPPIB in company. Source text for Eikon:
* Proposed issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 by Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointed Luke Bryan, a mining engineer, to board as executive chairman with effect from 1 June 2017