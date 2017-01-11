BRIEF-MCI Capital to raise up to 20 mln zlotys in series O bonds
* TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 SERIES O BONDS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH
Jan 11 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc
* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit (BRG) prices class a common stock offering
* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc - pricing of public offering of 4 million shares of class A common stock, at a price to public of $13.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 SERIES O BONDS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.