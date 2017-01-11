Jan 11 Meg Energy Corp :
* Meg energy announces comprehensive refinancing plan
including an extended 5 year covenant-lite revolving credit
facility, a cdn$357 mm equity financing and a return to growth
2017 capital budget
* Says is targeting 2017 average production of 80,000 to
82,000 bpd
* Meg's existing us$750 million of unsecured notes due 2021
will be refinanced and extended with new second lien
indebtedness
* Meg energy corp says us$1.2 billion term loan will be
refinanced to extend its maturity
* Meg energy corp - $590 million capital budget for 2017
focused on funding approximately 20,000 barrels per day of
highly economic emsagp production growth
* Meg energy corp says net proceeds from offering will be
used to partially fund company's 2017 $590 million capital
budget
* Meg energy corp says to sell 46 million subscription
receipts of meg at a price of $7.75 per subscription receipt
* Says related non-energy operating costs for 2017 are
anticipated to be in range of $5.75 to $6.75 per barrel
* Meg energy -expects to fund 2017 capital budget with net
proceeds of its $357 million equity issuance, 2017 cash flow
from operations, and cash on hand
