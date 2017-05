Jan 11 Saratoga Investment Corp :

* Saratoga investment Corp. Announces fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Saratoga investment-for quarter ended Nov. 30, 2016, AUM was $277.6 million, an increase of 1.7% from $272.8 million as of august 31, 2016

* Saratoga Investment Corp says NAV per share increased to $22.21 as of November 30, 2016