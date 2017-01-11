Jan 11 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :
* b&w acquires universal acoustic & emission technologies,
inc.
* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - deal is based on an
enterprise value of $55 million, subject to certain adjustments
* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc- new company will be
named Babcock & Wilcox universal and operate under trade name
B&W universal
* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc says universalaet is
expected to generate approximately $80 million of annual revenue
and to be accretive in 2017
