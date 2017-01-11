Jan 11 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* b&w acquires universal acoustic & emission technologies, inc.

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - deal is based on an enterprise value of $55 million, subject to certain adjustments

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc- new company will be named Babcock & Wilcox universal and operate under trade name B&W universal

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc says universalaet is expected to generate approximately $80 million of annual revenue and to be accretive in 2017

* Babcock & Wilcox enterprises inc - universalaet is expected to generate approximately $80 million of annual revenue in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: