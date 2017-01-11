Jan 11 Tmac Resources Inc :

* Tmac resources' guidance for 2017 and update on commissioning of processing plant at doris mine

* Tmac resources inc sees 2017 sustaining capital expenditures to be $15 million

* In 2017, sees gold sold 130,000 ounces to 140,000 ounces

* Tmac resources-pre-production, expansion capital in 2017 is forecast to be $35 million and includes a one-time amount of $8 million to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc

* In 2017, sees ore mined of 275,000 tonnes