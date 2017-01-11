Jan 11 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp:

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces private offering of $300 million senior unsecured debentures for Algonquin Power Co.

* unit offered for sale cdn$300 million 4.09% senior unsecured debentures with a maturity date of February 17, 2027

* Proceeds from apco debentures will be used to repay existing indebtedness