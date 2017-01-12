BRIEF-Barrick reports union action at veladero mine
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage
Jan 12 Veeco Instruments Inc
* Veeco announces pricing of upsized public offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* Veeco Instruments Inc -announced pricing of its public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.70% convertible senior notes due 2023
* Offering was upsized to $300 million aggregate principal amount of notes from original offering size of $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Recasts top, updates prices)