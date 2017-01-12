BRIEF-Barrick reports union action at veladero mine
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage
Jan 12 Arht Media Inc
* Arht Media Inc. announces up to $2 million private placement financing
* Says non-brokered private placement of up to 13.3 million at a purchase price of $0.15 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Recasts top, updates prices)