Jan 11 Bluestone Resources Inc :

* Bluestone Resources to acquire Cerro Blanco Gold Project from Goldcorp Inc.

* Bluestone Resources Inc - to acquire 100% of Goldcorp's Cerro Blanco Gold Project and Mita Geothermal Project in Guatemala

* Bluestone Resources - anticipated co will undertake equity financing of not less than $30 million to raise total upfront cash consideration, working capital