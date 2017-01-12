BRIEF-Husky Energy Inc approves West White Rose Project and announces new discovery
* Husky Energy Inc says is moving forward with west white rose project offshore newfoundland and labrador
Jan 12 Ithaca Energy Inc :
* Ithaca Energy Inc.: operations update & 2017 outlook
* 2017 production anticipated to be in range of 19,000 to 22,000 boepd
* Net 2017 capital expenditure is forecast to total approximately $70 million
* Forecast 2017 unit operating expenditure is anticipated to be approximately $18/boe
* 2016 average production totalled approximately 9,300 boepd
* Accend Capital - in connection with proposed transaction, co intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 7.5 million units at $0.20 per unit