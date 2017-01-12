Jan 12 Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife solutions announces 2016 revenue growth of 28 pct

* Biolife solutions sees 2017 biopreservation media revenue growth of 20-25 pct over 2016; revenue in excess of $10 million

* Sees 2017 gross margin, as a percent of sales, between 55 pct to 60 pct

