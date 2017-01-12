UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Jan 12 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path settles with the FCC, now set to move forward with review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value
* Straight Path Communications Inc - Straight Path agreed to pay $15 million in installments over a nine-month period
* Straight Path Communications Inc - Company has retained all of its 28 GHZ spectrum licenses
* Straight Path agreed to pay FCC 20 percent of value received from a sale of its spectrum assets.
* Straight Path Communications Inc- If Straight Path does not announce a transaction within 12 months, it will pay another $85 million to FCC
* Straight Path - Post-settlement, co holds an average of 620 MHZ in top 30 U.S. Markets and covers entire nation with 39 GHZ spectrum
* Straight Path - Settlement with FCC relates to company's wireless spectrum licenses; FCC has ended its investigation of company
* Straight Path Communications Inc - Company also agreed to proceed with its plan to market its spectrum assets
* Straight Path Communications Inc - Has retained Evercore to assist with strategic alternatives process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal